Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Cincinnati - Devoted mother of Anji (Nelson Farmer) Roberts. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Marie Hess. Passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 68. Kathy retired from Cincinnati Bell after 30 years of service. In retirement, she returned to work at Sam's Club on North Bend for an additional 5 years. Kathy was an avid animal lover and rescued many animals over the years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
