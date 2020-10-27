Kathy Steele HamptonElsmere - Kathy Steele Hampton, of Elsmere, KY died peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Kathy's life was cut short due to cancer and kidney failure. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Jeff of twenty-five years who preceded her in death on January 21, 2017.Kathy, formerly of Norwood, Ohio, received her training as a Floral Designer from Great Oaks Vocational School. She created many beautiful arrangements for homes, offices, and weddings. She was the family historian and family photographer. Kathy combined her passion for genealogy with her artistic abilities to create memorable scrapbooks for family and friends.In her younger years, Kathy and her husband Jeff enjoyed restoring older homes. During the years, she spent many hours in her workshop making jewelry, crafts, wreaths, and flower arrangements. Kathy was compassionate, thoughtful, and generous - always taking great pleasure in making all occasions special for her family and friends. She made staying in touch with extended family members a priority by sending letters and photos.She was a loving caregiver taking care of her father and her husband. She deeply loved her five nephews: Andrew Hampton, Charlie Patterson, Tony Patterson, Joey Patterson, and Jacob Hagedorn. Kathy leaves behind her sister, Karen (Tim) Patterson, mother-in-law, Edith (nee: Todd) Hampton, sister-in-law, Shawna (nee: Hampton) Hagedorn, her five nephews, and cousin Debbie (nee: Smith) Pemberton who was like a sister.Kathy also leaves behind many dear family members and friends including cousins Colleen Steele of Monticello, KY and Jack and Dora Smith of Williamsburg, KY who always thought of Kathy as their daughter. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (nee: Smith) Steele (1966), her father, Herbert Steele (1992), her Grandmother Lola Smith Cordell (2002) who played a major role in raising her and Uncle William D. Smith (2011) who was also very involved in her upbringing.Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Newcomer Chapel 4350 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018 with visitation from 1-3 p.m. and Memorial Services at 3 p.m.