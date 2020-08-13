Katie Burdorf-Cochran
Pleasant Plain - Catherine L. "Katie" Burdorf-Cochran, loving wife of Alex Cochran. Devoted daughter of Laura Renke and Scott Burdorf. Beloved sister of Abby (Charles) Neugebauer, and the late Leah Renke. Dear granddaughter of Roger and the late Ann Burdorf, and Tom and Lu Denhart. Step-daughter of the late Judy Burdorf, and survived by countless friends and loved ones. Katie was a 2015 graduate of Deer Park High School and a member of their band. An equestrian extraordinaire and a dog mom. She was the International Coordinator at Dubois Chemical. A certified scuba diver, and world traveler. She was smart, vivacious, independent and generous and one of the most kindhearted people, and a friend to all who met her. Passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Age 23. A gathering of friends will be held Sunday, Aug. 16th from 2:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and face masks required. Please wear bright colors as we celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Katie to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement, 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.mrfh.com