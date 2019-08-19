Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Riggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Marie Riggs

Add a Memory
Katie Marie Riggs Obituary
KATIE MARIE RIGGS

Sharonville - Katie Marie Riggs passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Willows, Mallard Cove, Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Ann Tapley, and three brothers: Charles, Carl and Donald. She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Billy M. Riggs, and two brothers, Bobby Tapley and his wife, Barbara, and Johnny Tapley. She leaves to mourn her passing several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 20, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale, 45241 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Final services will be held at 10 a. m., Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home followed by internment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now