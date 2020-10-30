Kay A. Fritsch
Kay A. Fritsch, 82, died of breast cancer on October 27 at Hospice of Cincinnati
. She was preceded in death by her brother Edward Fritsch, sisters Margaret Fritsch and Marie Laage, and her beloved dog Duke.
Kay is survived by her children Kathryn (Dennis) Easterday, Susan (Mitch) Werner, Raymond (Mary Jane) Healy, and Sean (Michelle) Healy; grandchildren Molly Favret, Maxwell and Marisa Werner, Harley and Shelby Healy, Conor and McKenzie Healy; many nieces and nephews; and her cat Leroy.
Kay's spunk, matter-of-fact attitude, and willingness to speak her mind on all things big and small will be greatly missed. Please raise a glass of your favorite beverage in her honor!
The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kay's memory to the animal shelter of your choice.