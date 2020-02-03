|
|
Kay Lawson
Columbia, TN - Evelyn Kay Lawson, 56 years of age, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Columbia, TN surrounded by family. Kay was born in Covington, KY to Baker and Angie Lainhart. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening and her Kentucky Wildcats. Left to mourn her passing is her father, Baker Lainhart (Wanda); her loving partner of 22 years, Kathy Geater; their beloved children, Yalonda Kay Lawson (Greg), Amber Kay Lainhart (Josh), Jody Kay Kyles (Perry), and Matt Robert Geater (Tiffany); brothers, Kenny Knight and Jimmy Lainhart (Kathy); sisters, Cindy Phillips (James), Vicki Kirk (Eddie), and Johanna Lute (Melvin). Kay was the beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Loving Aunt of 9 nieces and nephews and many more. She also leaves behind her dear friends, Jackie and Michelle Kelley and Pam Laramie. She is preceded in death by her mother, Angie Lainhart; sister, Juwanna Knight; sister-in-law, Diane Sproles and niece, Angie Kirk. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Services will begin at 7 PM with Rev. Scotty Sorrells officiating. Memorial donations can be made in Kay's honor to her family in c/o Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42 Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020