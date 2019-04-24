|
|
Kaye Volk
Cincinnati - Kaye Lynne (Schlechty) Volk passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She grew up in Medina, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University. Like many of her family members, Kaye was a dedicated teacher, teaching over 30 years in the Oak Hills school system. She gave her time as a Sunday school teacher at Monfort-Heights United Methodist Church, Colerain PTA, Wiz Kids tutoring, Boy Scouts, and the SPCA. Kaye was an avid bird watcher, dog lover, and nature enthusiast. She is survived by her husband, Phil Volk; two children, Dan Volk and Tim (Mindy) Volk; grandchildren Savannah, Mazdyn, and Willow Volk; sister, Karen Schlechty, and brother, Ed Schlechty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Laverne Schlechty. Visitation to be held Thursday, April 25th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (5527 Cheviot Rd, 45247). Graveside Service to follow at Vine Street Hill Cemetery (3701 Vine St, 45220). Memorial Contributions requested to (P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263) Monfort Heights United Methodist Church (3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247), or Animal Adoption Foundation (2480 Ross Millville Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019