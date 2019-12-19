|
Keith Bedell
Cincinnati/Northside - Keith Bedell, age 48, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A celebration of life will take place on December 28, with memorial visitation at 3:00pm until the time of service at 4:00pm, located at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH. Additional information is available and condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019