Keith Gilman

Keith was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Norbert E. and Patricia Gilman. Keith is survived by children, Doug Gilman and Victoria Gilman; parents; sister, Heather Bahlke; former spouse's, Deborah Gilman and Julie Rettig. Keith will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Keith served and loved the Communities of Northern Hills and Taylor Mill as a Volunteer Firefighter and retired after 30 plus years. He also was a Semi Truck Driver at Fed Ex freight Northern Kentucky, lovingly referred to as, the king of Erlanger. The Family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Arrangements by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
