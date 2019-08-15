|
Keith Loebrich
Ft. Thomas - Keith Loebrich, 74, of Fort Thomas, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12, 2019. Keith was a proud US Army Veteran. He was a Security Guard with Art Museum. Keith loved fishing and was a huge UK fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Loebrich and Eva Mae (nee Baker) Munro and his stepfather, Rev. George Munro. Keith is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Brenda (nee Helton)Loebrich, his devoted son, Eric Charles Loebrich, his loving granddaughters, Heather, Haley and Paige, his dear sister, Sharon (Ray) Ruehl, stepbrother, Roger (Nancy) Munro and nieces, Tracey, Stephanie and Ann. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, (Highland Heights), on Monday (August 19) from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North Williamstown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019