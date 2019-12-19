Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Dr. Keith Millay

Dr. Keith Millay

Crestview Hills - Dr. Keith J. Millay of Crestview Hills, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 58, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Dr. Keith is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Rachel Millay. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Suzanne Millay, of Crestview Hills, KY; children: Kelly Millay of San Francisco, CA, Zack Milly of Crestview Hills, KY; siblings: Larry (Sue) of Batavia, OH and Chad (Lisa) of Hebron, KY; as well as many family members and friends. Dr. Keith served the Northern Kentucky Community for over 25 years as a member of the American Association of Family Practitioners. He was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church, enjoyed travel and the outdoors. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM and interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY . Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
