Keith N. Ley
Erlanger - Keith Nichols Ley, 83, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood KY. Keith was a ramp agent with Delta Airlines for over 35 years. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan and an Army Veteran who was well-liked by everyone. Preceded in death by his brother Gordon Ley. Survivors include his devoted wife of 56 years Phyllis Ley, daughter Susan (Mike) Robinson and a sister Marilyn Jean Ley, nephew Chris (Jill) Ley, niece Erin (Justin) Ley, one great-nephew, and one great-niece. Also surviving is a grandson Gavin Robinson. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1pm to 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Funeral services will follow at 2pm with entombment of cremains at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Christian Volunteers 15 Kenton Street Elsmere KY 41018. Special thanks to the loving, devoted staff at Charter Senior Living for the tireless care they have given to Keith over the last year, but especially in the recent months when his family was not able to see him. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com