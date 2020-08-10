1/1
Keith N. Ley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith N. Ley

Erlanger - Keith Nichols Ley, 83, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood KY. Keith was a ramp agent with Delta Airlines for over 35 years. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan and an Army Veteran who was well-liked by everyone. Preceded in death by his brother Gordon Ley. Survivors include his devoted wife of 56 years Phyllis Ley, daughter Susan (Mike) Robinson and a sister Marilyn Jean Ley, nephew Chris (Jill) Ley, niece Erin (Justin) Ley, one great-nephew, and one great-niece. Also surviving is a grandson Gavin Robinson. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1pm to 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Funeral services will follow at 2pm with entombment of cremains at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Christian Volunteers 15 Kenton Street Elsmere KY 41018. Special thanks to the loving, devoted staff at Charter Senior Living for the tireless care they have given to Keith over the last year, but especially in the recent months when his family was not able to see him. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved