Keith VanMeter
Keith VanMeter

Cold Spring - Keith K. VanMeter, 78, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Keith was born December 5, 1941 in Pleasant Township, OH. He retired from AT&T in 1989. He loved carpentry so he started a home improvement company, he installed decks and remodel homes for family, friends, and neighbors. He was a member of AT&T Pioneers. He loved gardening, camping, golf, cooking and was an avid UK fan. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Ruth (nee Powell) VanMeter; son, Doug VanMeter; step-son, David Record; brother, Lyle VanMeter; brother-in-law, Bob Wetherill; sister-in-law, Donna Obermeyer; brother-in-law, Michael Obermeyer. Keith is survived by his wife, Joan VanMeter (nee Wade); children, Debbie (Scott) Sanker, Todd (Leni) VanMeter and Tonya VanMeter; Sister D'Aun Wetherill; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws: Larry & Pat Wade, Patty & Alvie Baker, Mary & Bob Studebaker, Cathy & Alvin Steele, Joe & Michelle Obermeyer, Barb & Dean Marek, Jeff & Courtney Obermeyer, Thomas & Betty Obermeyer. Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 5:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Memorials are suggested to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C\O ST. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
