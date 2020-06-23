Keith W. Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith W. Richardson

Covington - Keith Wade Richardson, 47, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the owner and operator of KWR Construction, Inc. He treasured his family especially his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Popaw", Karter's "Dodo" and he loved his mama very much. Keith had a dynamic personality, infectious smile and always made people around him laugh. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. Keith lived and loved life to the fullest. He loved dancing and singing, cheese, race cars, and refinishing old guns. Keith loved spending time building fish tanks and took great pride in them. He will be missed by many. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Bill Richardson and niece, Gracie Richardson. Survivors include his loving daughters, Marissa (Rickey) Allen, Jackalyn (Rj) Burton, Emily Richardson all of Cleves, OH; mother, Rhonda Richardson of Ludlow; sister, Angel (Kevin) Centers of Burlington; brothers, Jason (Mary Ellen) Richardson of Ludlow, Joey (Christina) Richardson of West Covington and grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn, Faith, Waylon, and Wyatt. Visitation is on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM all in First Baptist Church, 400 Linden St Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved