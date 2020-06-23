Keith W. Richardson
Covington - Keith Wade Richardson, 47, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the owner and operator of KWR Construction, Inc. He treasured his family especially his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Popaw", Karter's "Dodo" and he loved his mama very much. Keith had a dynamic personality, infectious smile and always made people around him laugh. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. Keith lived and loved life to the fullest. He loved dancing and singing, cheese, race cars, and refinishing old guns. Keith loved spending time building fish tanks and took great pride in them. He will be missed by many. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Bill Richardson and niece, Gracie Richardson. Survivors include his loving daughters, Marissa (Rickey) Allen, Jackalyn (Rj) Burton, Emily Richardson all of Cleves, OH; mother, Rhonda Richardson of Ludlow; sister, Angel (Kevin) Centers of Burlington; brothers, Jason (Mary Ellen) Richardson of Ludlow, Joey (Christina) Richardson of West Covington and grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn, Faith, Waylon, and Wyatt. Visitation is on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM all in First Baptist Church, 400 Linden St Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Covington - Keith Wade Richardson, 47, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the owner and operator of KWR Construction, Inc. He treasured his family especially his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Popaw", Karter's "Dodo" and he loved his mama very much. Keith had a dynamic personality, infectious smile and always made people around him laugh. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. Keith lived and loved life to the fullest. He loved dancing and singing, cheese, race cars, and refinishing old guns. Keith loved spending time building fish tanks and took great pride in them. He will be missed by many. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Bill Richardson and niece, Gracie Richardson. Survivors include his loving daughters, Marissa (Rickey) Allen, Jackalyn (Rj) Burton, Emily Richardson all of Cleves, OH; mother, Rhonda Richardson of Ludlow; sister, Angel (Kevin) Centers of Burlington; brothers, Jason (Mary Ellen) Richardson of Ludlow, Joey (Christina) Richardson of West Covington and grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn, Faith, Waylon, and Wyatt. Visitation is on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM all in First Baptist Church, 400 Linden St Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.