Kellena Mae Randolph, 75, of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. Born in Grundy, VA on March 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Kelly and Doris Spradlin. Kellena was a dedicated housewife with a heart of gold. In addition to her own children, she raised 27 other children over her lifetime. She will always be remembered as a good person and will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In addition to her parents, Kellena was preceded in death by her son: Marcus Randolph. Kellena is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years: Roger Randolph; son: Scott Randolph; daughter: Angela (Mark) Rogers; brothers: T.R. Spradlin and Jimmy (Gail) Spradlin; sister: Barbara Murphy; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 6, 2020.