Kelly Ann
Kelly Ann

Flynn - Kelly Ann Flynn, 58, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Kelly loved her Newport community and was very involved with what was going on. She and her sister, Anna, were Newport Ambassadors for many years. Kelly stepped forward to coordinate and managed that program to keep it alive. Kelly was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a true fighter and fought to end for what she believed in. Maybe that was the Irish in her! She was preceded in death by father, Edward Flynn; mother, Mary Agnes (Scheidel) Flynn and sister, Anna M. Flynn. Kelly is survived by several cousins and friends. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, Newport. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
