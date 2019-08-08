Resources
Kelly Elizabeth Haines

Kelly Elizabeth Haines Obituary
Kelly Elizabeth Haines

Cincinnati - Kelly Elizabeth Haines has passed into eternal life after a long illness. She was born in Cincinnati on January 15, 1989. Kelly earned her BA and MBA from the University of Cincinnati and worked as a graphic designer. She enjoyed cooking, politics, fashion and especially being an Aunt. Kelly's loving family will never be the same without their sweetheart. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Elizabeth Dessoir, and Robert and Dorothy Haines. Kelly is survived by her parents, Richard and Susan Haines, sister Colleen (Griffin), nephew Aaron, aunts, uncles and cousins. Catholic Mass and burial are private. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to National Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, McLean, VA 22102.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
