Kelly Lynn Scott
Ft. Mitchell - Kelly Lynn Scott, 42, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Kelly enjoyed hiking, playing bingo and gambling especially with scratch offs. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bryan Scott, maternal grandparents, Harry and Florence Brooks and paternal grandfather, William Scott. Kelly is survived by her beloved parents, Linda Kay Brooks and Ronald Lee Scott, devoted sons, Jeffrey Jones and Conner Jones, loving grandchildren, Brayden and Ayria, former husband, Dan Pfirman, siblings, Ronald Scott, Kenneth Scott, Rhonda Scott, Tony Scott, Linda Scott and Amy Scott. Also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave. on Wednesday (Aug. 19) from 9:30 am - 10:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church (Dayton), 401 Berry St. at 11:00 am with Rev. Martin Pitstick officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Church, 401 Berry St., Dayton, Kentucky 41074. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
