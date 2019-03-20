Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
825 Washington St
Newport, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Stephens Cemetery
Resources
Erlanger - Kelly Murphy, 43 of Erlanger passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 17 at her home. She is survived by her loving children Tatiana Murphy-Campbell, Dakoda Murphy-Campbell and Ethan James Campbell, grand-daughter Gabriella Sparks, significant other Chester Wynn, sisters Kimberly Murphy and Kristi Murphy, and many nieces and nephews. Kelly was a coach for the Bellevue Youth Football cheerleading team, president of the booster club and team mom for the Dayton High School football team. Please consider donations to the family to help them with funeral expenses. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, March 22 at 11am at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington St, Newport, KY with Rev. Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
