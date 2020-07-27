Kempton Charles Van Niman
Ross, OH - Age 87 passed away July 25, 2020. Retired from P&G after 35 years. He was the loving husband of Colette (nee Ast) Van Niman; father of Cynthia (David) Hart; Doni (Steve) Uphus, Joseph (Debbie) and the late Charles; grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
