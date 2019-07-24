|
Ken Devening
Cincinnati - Ken Devening, age 72 passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati, Ohio. On July 21, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1946 to Maurice and Elinor Devening in New Castle, IN. He started his career as an Apprentice Toolmaker at Mark Tool and Die in Markelville, IN., where he earned his Journeyman Tool Maker Card. He then moved to Houston, TX where he began his career as a Tool Designer that led him to jobs in Michigan and Cincinnati. He later started his own Business in 1987 opening D.M.I., Which he continued operating. He held 2 Patents and was a proud Inventor. He had a creative mind. His survivors include his sister Jane Brumitt of Pendleton IN and his Children, Julie Devening Penn (Tim) of Melbourne Florida, Dena Devening Kenworthy (Ron) of Greens Fork, IN and Brad Devening of Cincinnati, OH. His Grandchildren Timi Black (Mark), Tia Thomas (Trevor), Allyson Ward (Joseph), Tyler Penn (Kristen), Kristen McCombs (Chase) and Great-grandchild Mailynn, Maleigha, Mackenzie and Trace. Barbara Kent who he was married to for 30 years and BFF. He is preceded in death by his parents and identical twin brother David, and his son Kent. A private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and a celebration of Life will be held for Family and Friends at the Silver Spring House on Saturday July 27th at 3pm. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the America for research. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019