Kendal Lee Holt
Cincinnati - Kendal Lee Holt, 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Born September 6, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Margaret D. Holt. On February 17, 1967 he married Barbara L. Holt (Jones), and is the proud father of Kendal L. Holt Jr. (Liberty), Joshua W. Holt, and Joseph B. Holt. Brother of Charles Leroy Holt (Shirley), the late Anna Mae Bitzer (Carl Gene "Pete"), and the late William L. Holt (Thelma). He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Ken was a simple man who enjoyed fishing and his grandchildren. He loved watching cowboy movies and his hero was John Wayne. Ken is survived by his wife, three sons, five grandchildren (Tia, Britany, Benjamin, Abrianna, and Cora), one great-granddaughter (Ava), his brother, and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Kendal will be laid to rest beside his parents at Mount Washington Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio immediately following the visitation. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him during his final days, and suggest donations to Clermont County Senior Services at www.clermontseniors.com/donate/ in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019