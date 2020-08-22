1/
Kendall "Ken" Kuntz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kendall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kendall "Ken" Kuntz

Kendall "Ken" Kuntz passed away peacefully at home with his family at the age of 92 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He will be forever missed by his extended family, friends, and neighbors. Ken was an exceptionally kind and caring person who loved tennis, playing piano (by ear), ripe summer tomatoes, boating, biking, tending his plants, painting, and his family. Ken is survived by his devoted wife Lori Kuntz (nee Gott) of 69 years, and his children Diane (David) Kuntz Stevens, Terrie (Vince) Minniti, Gary (Debby) Kuntz, and Sandy (Jeff) Kuntz Kahn. He is the cherished grandfather of Lea (Bryan) Minniti Shepard, Caren (John) Minniti Harrison, Smiley Stevens, and five great grandchildren, Josie, Stella, Dalia, Ana, and Elisha. Ken is survived by his two brothers: Glenn (Patty) Wilfert and David (Laura) Wilfert and his many beloved nieces and nephews. We will miss his gentle spirit and are beyond blessed to have had him in our lives. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington, on Thur. Aug. 27, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved