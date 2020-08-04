Kendra Gullett

1/1
Bellevue - Kendra J. Gullett, 69, of Bellevue, passed away on August 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Ft. Thomas. She was a LPN with the V.A. Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY for 25 plus years. Kendra had a love for family and animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Gullett, son, James A. Gullett and parents, Edward and Rita Gullett. Kendra is survived by her son, John M (Michelle) Gullett, daughter, Randa Gullett, brother, Kenneth (Kathleen) Jones, sisters, Renee Milioto, and Sandra Jones, granddaughter, Lillian Gullett, grandson, Vincent Gullett. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue (241 Fairfield Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 am Friday, August 7, 2020, at Old St. Mary's Church, (123 E. 13th St.) Cincinnati, Ohio. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Guests will be asked to wear masks to all events taking place inside. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
