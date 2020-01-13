|
|
Kenneth B. Dallas
Blue Ash - Loving father of Kim Dallas and Mark (Stephanie Cook) Dallas. Cherished grandfather of Carson, Zander, Zane, Lila, Veronica and Eleanor. Dear brother of Kay Hunter and Bob (Nancy) Dallas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ken was very involved in many volunteer activities, such as Updowntowners, Cincinnati Ski Club and Kenridge Lake Club. Departed on January 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 6 - 8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Interment to follow on Friday, January 17th at 10 am at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to , . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020