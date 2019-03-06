Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
6708 Main St
Newtown, OH 45244
(513) 561-9580
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Newtown
6944 Main St.
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Newtown
6944 Main St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Butch" Baker


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenneth "Butch" Baker Obituary
Kenneth "Butch" Baker

Newtown - Age 76. Son of the late William and Bertha Baker. Dear brother of Marilyn (John) Herbert, James (late Margaret) Baker and the late Betty (Garry) Daniel. Loving friend of Beverly Renner. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was the proud owner of 5 Valkyrie motorcycles. Visitation Thursday 5-7 PM, Moore Family Funeral Home Newtown and again Friday from 10 AM until 11 AM Service at the First Baptist Church of Newtown, 6944 Main St. Memorials are preferred to his church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now