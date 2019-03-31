|
Kenneth Baker
Covington - Mr. Kenneth Hoyt Baker, 63, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long battle with COPD. Ken was born in Grants Lick, Kentucky to the late Hoyt and Edna Kuhl Baker December 25, 1955. Ken, better known as Kenny, Bake, or REMF, was a master carpenter and a former volunteer firefighter for Southern Campbell Volunteer Fire Department. He worked for Building Crafts, Inc., Dugan and Meyers, and HGC in addition to owning his own business, Ken Baker Carpentry, in Maysville, KY. His handiwork can still be seen throughout Northern Kentucky. He grew up in Grants Lick, KY and was a proud 1973 graduate of Campbell County High School. He was also a 2015 graduate of Gateway Community and Technical College with an Associate of Applied Science with a specialization in welding. Ken was a former member of Grants Lick Baptist Church of Grants Lick, KY, Calvary Baptist Church of Maysville, KY and Brooksville Baptist Church of Brooksville, KY. He enjoyed collecting model cars, tools and other treasures and loved to learn about World War II and Kentucky history. He loved his pets Oscar and Wooster. He was a special friend of Bill W. with many friends who made his 18 years sober so beautiful. His family will miss his quick wit, dry sense of humor, his willingness to tell them how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. Ken is survived by his wife, Patricia Schmitt Hahn, sisters, Martha Pelfrey of Cold Spring and Carla Steffen (Bill Attwood) of Alexandria, his father in law, Bill Schmitt of Lakeland, Florida, his daughters, Mary Jo (Steven) Shepherd of Mays Lick, Maggie (Jamie) Price of Ewing, his grandchildren, Easton Price, Mary Kate Shepherd, Jack Shepherd, and special grandchildren Harper and Hazel Schmitt, James, Jesse, Payton and Tripp, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his nephew and right-hand man Brian Steffen (Jody) of Grants Lick. He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by his sister, Myrna Baker Hess, mother in law, Hazel Schmitt and two angel grandbabies. A celebration of life will be held for Ken Baker Saturday, April 6th with visitation from 1-3pm, service at 3pm and a meal immediately following at Grants Lick Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Schafer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local pet shelter and the St. Baldrick's Foundation (https://www.stbaldricks.org/memorial) to fight childhood cancer. Alexandria Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019