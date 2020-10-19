Kenneth Barry WesselKenneth Barry Wessel, 83, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was a retired electrical engineer with Cincinnati Bell Telephone. Ken enjoyed tinkering around the house, playing golf, traveling and making beer. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Erna Wessel. Ken is survived by his loving wife: Sybil Gilbert Wessel; children: Eric (Becki) Wessel, Amanda (Chris) DeMarco and Erin (Kevin) Olthaus; grandchildren: Kerrigan, Madelyn, Michael, Kyla, Ava and Mia and 3 step-children. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 11:30 AM until the Memorial Service at 12:30 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Inurnment: Rest Haven Memorial Park, Evendale, OH. Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, 4910 Para Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at