Kenneth Barry Wessel
Kenneth Barry Wessel

Kenneth Barry Wessel, 83, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was a retired electrical engineer with Cincinnati Bell Telephone. Ken enjoyed tinkering around the house, playing golf, traveling and making beer. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Erna Wessel. Ken is survived by his loving wife: Sybil Gilbert Wessel; children: Eric (Becki) Wessel, Amanda (Chris) DeMarco and Erin (Kevin) Olthaus; grandchildren: Kerrigan, Madelyn, Michael, Kyla, Ava and Mia and 3 step-children. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 11:30 AM until the Memorial Service at 12:30 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Inurnment: Rest Haven Memorial Park, Evendale, OH. Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, 4910 Para Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at

www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
