Kenneth Bielamowicz
Walton - Kenneth Ray Bielamowicz, 63, of Walton, KY, passed away suddenly on November 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Ken was a machinist and an avid Houston Astros and Texans fan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Bielamowicz and his mother-in-law, Margaret Busch. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Jennifer Bielamowicz of Walton, KY; his son, Kyle (Amber) Bielamowicz of Baytown, TX; his father, Eugene Bielamowicz of Baytown, TX; his brother, Timothy (Joy) Bielamowicz of Baytown, TX; and his father-in-law, Kenneth (Sandy) Busch of Cincinnati, OH. Ken also leaves behind his granddaughter, Saylor Bielamowicz; his nieces and nephews, Randi (Charley) Brack, Chelsea (Ryne) Onke, and Lindsey (Cody) Davis; and his devoted furry companion, Joe. No formal services for Ken will be held at this time. Memorial contributions to: American Lung Association
