Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Covington - Kenneth "Ken" E. Bierley, age 78, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Bierley (nee Schultz); brothers and sisters-in-law, Gail Jenkins (Tom), Marvin Schultz (Mary Ann), Lola Schultz, Victor Schultz (Jane), Julie Hoten (Michael). He is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth "Tony" Bierley (2015) and parents, Earl and Margaret Bierley. Ken was a long time member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians ring #71 and leaves behind many friends in the magic community. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 9:00 AM until the Catholic Blessing begins at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick Church 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-fuenralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
