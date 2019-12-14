|
Kenneth Cochran
Delhi - Beloved husband of the late Shirley A. Cochran (nee Glacken), loving father of Greg (Patricia) Cochran and Yvette (Jim) Gronefeld, James, William and David Smith, grandfather of Lainie, Olivia, Vincent, Charlie, Molly, Aaron, Alyssa, Zoe and great grandfather of Cali and Bernie, Passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 age 81. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Pike Wednesday, December 18th from 10AM until time of funeral blessing at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019