1/
Kenneth Collett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Collett

Kenneth Lee Collect son of the late Robert Miles and Bonnie Lee Collect, brother of Barbara Ann (Anthony) Galli and uncle to Deeanna Galli Nemec,

Ken was very loving person who was artistic and loved drawings portraits. He was loved may those around him and will be missed by even more.

Ken passed away on September 09, 2020 at the age of 80. A graveside service will be held at Baltimore Pike Cemetery Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Baltimore Pike Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved