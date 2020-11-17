Kenneth Earl HanselLatonia - Kenneth Earl Hansel, 93, of Latonia, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in 1945 and was a WWII Army Veteran. He retired in sales from Ohio Truck Equipment Co., was a past Mason of Colonel Clay Lodge 159 F&AM, a KY Colonel and past member of Latonia Baptist Church and Oakridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his brother Edwin "Shanks" Hansel.Survived by one daughter Daryl Reese; two sons Jamie (Sandra Bothun) Hansel, Scott (Terri Etler) Hansel; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren and one on the way.Visitation 12 noon -2pm with funeral service to follow at 2pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.Memorial donations to: Oakridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd., Covington, KY 41015 or to Dixie Heights High School, 3010 Didie Hwy., Edgewood, KY 41017.Face masks and social distancing required.