Kenneth Earl Hansel
Kenneth Earl Hansel

Latonia - Kenneth Earl Hansel, 93, of Latonia, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in 1945 and was a WWII Army Veteran. He retired in sales from Ohio Truck Equipment Co., was a past Mason of Colonel Clay Lodge 159 F&AM, a KY Colonel and past member of Latonia Baptist Church and Oakridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his brother Edwin "Shanks" Hansel.

Survived by one daughter Daryl Reese; two sons Jamie (Sandra Bothun) Hansel, Scott (Terri Etler) Hansel; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren and one on the way.

Visitation 12 noon -2pm with funeral service to follow at 2pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.

Memorial donations to: Oakridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd., Covington, KY 41015 or to Dixie Heights High School, 3010 Didie Hwy., Edgewood, KY 41017.

swindler-currinfh.com

Face masks and social distancing required.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
November 17, 2020
I only went to the same church as Ken for about six months but he put God first in everything he did and one of the 2 best Deacons I have ever met. He was the epitome of a great Christian
Gary Rice
Gary Rice
Friend
