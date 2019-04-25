|
Kenneth Edward Mercer
Miramar - Kenneth Edward Mercer, a maintenance technician and longtime resident of Miramar, died on February 5, 2019 at the age of 58 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Guadalupe Mercer (Lupita); his five children, Kenny Mercer, Sara Mercer, Katherine (Robert) Florence Mercer, Thomas Mercer, and Abigail Mercer; step-daughter, Marissa Cerda; his father, Harold Ray Mercer; brothers, Mike Mercer, Don Mercer, and Doug Mercer; and his granddaughter, Grace Loveall. He is also survived by extended family and many dear friends. Ken is predeceased by his mother, Ella Louise Alsip.
Ken was born in Walton, Kentucky on November 10, 1960 to Harold R. Mercer and Ella Louise Alsip. He graduated college with an Associate degree. Just seven years ago, he married Guadalupe, who held an important part during his final years.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A home going celebration is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019