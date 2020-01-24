Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Kenneth Stephens
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Kenneth Edward Stephens Sr.


1933 - 2020
Kenneth Edward Stephens, Sr.

West Chester - 86, passed away January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late June (nee Shoopman) Stephens; loving father of Kenneth Edward (Sheila) Stephens, Jr., Donald (Lynn) Stephens, Kathryn (Stephen) Diebold, and Lori (Mark) Stolz; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 11; dear brother of Ann, Glen, Barbra, Doyle, Dale, Ron and the late Bernice, and Norma. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 3PM to 5PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Monday, January 27, 2PM at Mueller Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Grace Hospice. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for futher information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
