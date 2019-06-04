|
Kenneth Eugene Moore, Jr.
Verona - Kenneth Eugene Moore, Jr., son of the late Kenneth Eugene Moore, Sr. and Leverne Moore passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 after a long illness. He was 84 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joy Ryder Moore, also of Verona; 2 sons, Russell D'wayne Moore (Theresa); Gerald Eugene Moore (Kathleen); 3 brothers, William Moore, Robert Moore and Ronald Moore; 2 sisters, Diane Manter and Pam Wiley; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren all from the Columbus, Ohio area. He also leaves behind 7 stepchildren, Diane Young (Terry), Kristina Shope (John), Todd Ryder (Belinda), Tracy Bradshaw (Alan), Gregory Ryder, Shawn Ryder (Patricia Bednarski), and Michelle Garcia; 20 step grandchildren and 19 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother, John Moore; step son, Ted Ryder; step daughter, Teresa Ryder; step grandson, Sawyer Webb, and Janice Moore, mother of Russell & Gerald. Ken was born on October 25, 1934 and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He worked for the C&O Railroad for 39 years before he retired in 1992. He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. In the fall of 2010 he and Joy fell in love. He moved to Verona and married Joy. He and Joy were married on January 8, 2011. They enjoyed eight and a half years of married life. He was a faithful member of the Walton, Kentucky Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His family was very important to him and he loved family get togethers, especially sitting around a campfire sharing stories and laughing with family and friends. He was a kind, warm and generous man. He will be sorely missed but dearly remembered by everyone who knew him. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM at Kingdom Hall 80 Brookwood Dr, Walton, KY 41094. Services will begin at 6 PM. . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Walton Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, 80 Brookwood Dr., Walton KY 41094.
