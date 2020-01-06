Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Whitewater Crossing Christian Church
5771 OH-128
Cleves, OH
Cincinnati - Kenneth Eick, passed peacefully November 29, 2019, he was 88. He is the beloved husband of Rosalie Ireland-Eick & the late Sue Eick. Devoted father of Terry (Dorann) Eick, Patty (Steve) Oberrecht and stepfather of Cathy (John) Roberto. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin (Lindsey) Eick, Kyle (Stephanie) Eick, Andrew (Jessica) Eick, and Megan (Adam) Olding. Great-grandfather of Charlie, Scarlett, Logan, Lainey, Evangeline, Ezra, and Jaxson. Dear brother of Ray (the late Ginny), Pat (Setsuko), Mel (Linda) Eick, Richard (Mary) Spilker, the late Jack (Georgi) Eick, Carole Rensing, and Don Eick. Adored Uncle of Charlie (Connie) Eick, Tracie (Jeff) Brackett, Donna (Gary) Aerni, Debby (Tim) Culbertson and Dan (Brenda) Eick, Lezlee (Jeff) Knowles, Cyndy (David) Timm, Nancy (Chris) Baker, Gail (Kevin) Cooper, BJ (Scott) Hoyle, Marice Eick, Steve (Debbie) Rensing, Alan Rensing, Leanna (Matt) Mullenix, Jackie (Chris) Hopkins, Fred (Vicki) Dennis, Peggy (Greg) Mitchell and Lee (Patty) Dennis. Ken had a life-long passion for the game of baseball and was proud to be a part of Storm Club for many years. The family would like to thank the wonderful neighbors on Monica Ct. for their friendship and devotion. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church, 5771 OH-128, Cleves, OH 45002. Kenneth's remains will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Serving the Family. If desired, memorials may be made to Whitewater Crossing Christian Church or Parkinson's Research. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
