Kenneth F. Klein
Kenneth F. Klein

Kenneth F. Klein husband of the late June Ruth Klein and the late Dorothy Stubbeman, devoted father of Gail Irwin, Tom (Brenda) Berger, Judi Simpson, James (Tracy) Berger, and the late David Klein, brother of the late Jean Toft and the late David Klein, also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Died June 27, 2020, at age 97. Residence Withamsville. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, Withamsville, on Thur. July 2, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484. Ken was in the US Coast Guard during WW II and a member of Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484. TP WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
