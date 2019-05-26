Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
Covington - Kenneth G. Eckler, 57 of Covington passed away May 20 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife Cleda E. Eckler, dear children Kelsey Eckler and Kenneth Mallot, step-sons Scott Matter and David Coy, grandchildren Warren Boggs and Faith Mallot, sisters Bea and Jean, brothers Danny and Donnie and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30th from 5pm until time of service at 8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
