|
|
Kenneth Gardner
Norwood - Kenneth Joseph, beloved husband of Diane (nee Werk), loving father of Kyle and Casey Gardner, adored grandfather of James and Jeremiah Joseph, dear brother of Gail (Jerry) Hoekzema and June Vancleaf. Passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 59. Residence Norwood. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, at 12 noon at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where friends may call from 11 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019