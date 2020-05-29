Kenneth Good
Hebron - Kenneth Wayne Good, Jr., 36, of Hebron, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. Kenny was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and he loved fishing and fast cars, but his family was everything to him. He is survived by his daughters, Deanna, Destiny and Emma Good all of Hebron; mother, Paula Good of Hebron; father, Kenneth Good, Sr. of Middlesboro; sisters, Christine Good also of Hebron, Carla Good of Rabbit Hash; fiancé, Lacey Buriss of Hebron; step-son, Dale Good of Hebron and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation is open to the public on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Services are private and for immediate family only. Interment in Broadridge Cemetery, Dry Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kenneth Good Memorial Fund made payable to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Hebron - Kenneth Wayne Good, Jr., 36, of Hebron, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. Kenny was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and he loved fishing and fast cars, but his family was everything to him. He is survived by his daughters, Deanna, Destiny and Emma Good all of Hebron; mother, Paula Good of Hebron; father, Kenneth Good, Sr. of Middlesboro; sisters, Christine Good also of Hebron, Carla Good of Rabbit Hash; fiancé, Lacey Buriss of Hebron; step-son, Dale Good of Hebron and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation is open to the public on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Services are private and for immediate family only. Interment in Broadridge Cemetery, Dry Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kenneth Good Memorial Fund made payable to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.