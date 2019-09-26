Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
Edgewood - Kenneth T. Grothaus, 43, of Edgewood, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. His career included restaurant and warehouse positions as well as working as an electrician. Ken loved being with his family, especially his daughters. Survivors include his parents, E. Ray and Jeanette Tabben Grothaus; daughters, Madison Grothaus and Morgan Perkins; brothers, Jeff (Robin) Grothaus, Ed (Sunny) Grothaus and Tim (Heather) Grothaus; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation is on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all in St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of donor's choice. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
