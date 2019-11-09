|
|
Kenneth J Golick
On Thursday, November 7th, 2019, Kenneth J Golick, father of 5, passed away at the age of 77 with loved ones surrounding him. Ken was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 7th, 1942 to John and Jennie Golick. He was a graduate of St. Edward High School, class of 1960. He loved guitar, polka music, and anything Slovenian. Ken built the K J Golick Company from the ground up and was very proud of this accomplishment. His family was the most important thing to him. Ken was preceded in death by his father, John Golick, mother, Jennie Golick, brother, Dennis Golick, and son, Kenneth Golic. He is survived by his son, John Golick (Mary Szmidt), his daughters, Susan Golick Lewis (Terrence Lewis), Sara Golick Jasper (Matt Jasper), and Jennie Golick Taylor (Eric Taylor) his partner, Linda Hudson, his grandchildren, Graci, Jackson, Nolan, Nora, Ruthie, Rusty, Piper, and Otto, and his nephew, Kevin Golick (Renee Golick) along with
many other family and friends. Friends and family may pay their respects at Corrigan funeral home on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 5:00pm-8:00pm. A Catholic mass will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at St. Mary's Berea at 10:00am. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to in lieu of flowers. Corrigancraciun.com 440-331-0500
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019