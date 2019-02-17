|
Kenneth J. Weldele
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Frances R. Weldele (nee Lipps), dear son of the late Al and Ruth Weldele, loving brother of James (Paula) Weldele, brother-in-law of Bernadette Lipps, Janet (Ron) Goldsberry, Sharon (Don) Holtz, Donna (Jim) Hengehold, Marietta (late John) Yunker, Kay (late Joe) Schimpf, Dick (Sharon) Lipps, Rose Marie Lipps RSM, Amy (late Jim) Luken, Terri (late Ralph) Markus and the late Don (Faye-still living) Lipps, many nieces and nephews. Ken was longtime business partner of Weldele Automotive in Delhi. Friday, February 15, 2019, age 78. Visitation Tuesday 5 PM until 8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to , or SPCA of Cincinnati. www.vittstermeranderson.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019