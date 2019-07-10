Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Shandon, OH
View Map
Kenneth John "Ken" Freeman Sr.

Kenneth John "Ken" Freeman Sr. Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" John Freeman, Sr.

Okeana, OH - Devoted husband of Barbara Freeman (nee Stigler); loving father of Kenny Jr. (Shannon) and Adam (Molly); proud grandfather of Gwen, Jenna, and Max; beloved brother of Mary Rose Kubczak and Tom (Henrietta) Freeman; nephew of Eddie (Peg) Merkl; loving uncle of Timmy, Brian (Jamie), and Kathy May, Angie (Alan) Schmidt and Tricia (Dan) Piening; brother-in-law of Ed (Carol) and Jack (Eva) Stigler; great uncle of 8; dear cousin; and friend to many passed into eternal life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 72. Ken enjoyed his game of golf and the camaraderie of his buddies whom he loved. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosemary; baby brother, Jimmy; and nephew, Jack. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Saturday at 10 am. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hamilton County Park District (www.greatparks.org) or Legacy Campaign for Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame (www.redsmuseum.org). Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
