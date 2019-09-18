Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home (College Hill)
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home (College Hill)
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Keller


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kenneth Keller Obituary
Kenneth Keller

Milford - "Bearcat Ken", passed on Sept. 14, 2019 at the age of 79. He served as a Lt. in the US Army. Ken taught for 25 years at UC Business School while holding positions at Eagle Savings (Society Bank), West Shell, Gradison Investments & retired from Baird Investments. Ken was involved with Kiwanis, Hughes Alumni Board & a member of North Hills, Colonial, & Queen City Tennis Clubs. He dedicated his time supporting multiple Cincinnati non-profits & cheering on his UC Bearcats in baseball, basketball & football. Survivors include his children: Craig (Kate) Keller & Karen (Jon) Hughes; grandchildren: Abby, Allie, Charlie, Kayley, Caroline & Jon; Nieces & nephew: Jody, Kathy, Connie & Phil Collins. Also survived by his companion Donna McGaw. Ken was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond & Ruth (Nesper) Keller; son Michael Keller; granddaughter Annie Keller. Visitation will be Thur., Sept. 19, 2019 from 4:30 until time of service at 7PM at Hodapp Funeral Home (College Hill). Graveside Friday 11 AM, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now