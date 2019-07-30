Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairlane Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairlane Baptist Church
Kenneth "Ken" Kells


1957 - 2019
Kenneth "Ken" Kells Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" Kells

Butler - Kenneth "Ken" Gene Kells Sr. (61) of Butler, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. Ken was born in Covington, KY on December 26, 1957, son of Kenneth (Marilyn) Kells and the late Marlene Link Kells. Ken proudly served as the Pendleton County Jailer, he was a member and past board member of the Kentucky Jailer Association. Member of the Butler Lions Club and the Fairlane Baptist Church. In addition to his father, Ken is survived by his wife Brenda Roseberry Kells, sons Kenneth "Jay" Kells Jr., Derrick (Ciara) Kells, sister Lisa (Alan) Johnting, brother Mike (Tina) Kells, grandson Kobe Kells, step sister Tina (Tommy) Ginn, step brother Barry Wilson and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-9pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler and from 10-11am, Thursday, August 1, at the Fairlane Baptist Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11am Thursday also at the church. Ken's final resting place will be in the Peach Grove Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY or the Fairlane Baptist Church 12898 Herringer Rd, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be submitted to www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019
