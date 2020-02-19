Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Covington - Kenneth L. Noel. Passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Ken is survived by his wife, Tina Noel; daughter, Toshia Noel; step-sons, Jason Ennis, Justin Ennis and Toney Johnson; grandchildren, Jayden, Eric, Veriah, Ariel and Trey; great-granddaughter, Ryland; sisters, Sharon Noel and Wanda Dunnaway; best friend, Tommy Rothfuss. Visitation Saturday, February 22nd from 9:00 am until time of service, 11:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
