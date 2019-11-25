|
|
Kenneth L. Smith
Florence - Kenneth L. Smith, 74, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was a salesman who worked for Hallmark, R. Dakin and Aflac. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marilyn Smith; daughters, Alissa (Larry) Harbolt, Sandra Huff and Karen Cox; son, Stephen (Angela) Johnson; grandchildren, Michael, Erik, Hayden, Shannon, Jonathan, Joey, Jacob, Carter and Carson; great granddaughter, Gracelyn; sister Marilyn (Joe) Milby of Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a memorial service following at 7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice) 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019