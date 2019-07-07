|
Kenneth L. Sponaugle
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Barbara Sponaugle (nee Huth) for 57 years. Loving father of Stephen (Heather) Sponaugle, Ken (Sharon) Sponaugle and Brian Sponaugle. Devoted grandfather of Adam, Haley, Anna, Jason, Will, Peter, David, and Ben Sponaugle, and step-grandfather of Stephenson, Anderson, and Saunders Swan. Dear brother of the late Frank (Ginny) and Rick Sponaugle, and Rose Spiegleman. Cherished brother-in-law of Judy Sponaugle and Don Spiegleman. Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 80. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to The AT&T Pioneers. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019